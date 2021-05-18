Brokerages Expect Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.40 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) to post $4.40 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Macy’s’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.70 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.20 billion. Macy’s posted sales of $3.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 45.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Macy’s will report full-year sales of $20.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.59 billion to $21.53 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $21.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.76 billion to $21.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Macy’s.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.61. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Macy’s from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Macy’s from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

In related news, EVP John T. Harper sold 5,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $85,393.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,758.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul C. Varga acquired 33,115 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.42 per share, with a total value of $510,633.30. Insiders sold 6,112 shares of company stock valued at $100,826 over the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Macy’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,210,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 81.1% during the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 22,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 591.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 159,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 136,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 58.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 192,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 71,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of M opened at $19.16 on Tuesday. Macy’s has a 52-week low of $4.91 and a 52-week high of $22.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.98.

Macy's

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

