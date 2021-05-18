Brokerages Expect Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $165.81 Million

Brokerages expect that Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) will post sales of $165.81 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Resources Connection’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $165.55 million to $166.07 million. Resources Connection posted sales of $178.57 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Resources Connection will report full year sales of $623.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $622.75 million to $623.27 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $678.58 million, with estimates ranging from $672.69 million to $684.47 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Resources Connection.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $156.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.49 million. Resources Connection had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 17th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Resources Connection by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,416,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,337,000 after purchasing an additional 360,068 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Resources Connection in the 1st quarter worth about $4,320,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Resources Connection by 163.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 294,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 182,703 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Resources Connection by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 426,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,355,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Resources Connection by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 664,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,353,000 after purchasing an additional 152,553 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RGP opened at $14.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $478.56 million, a P/E ratio of 38.37 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.14. Resources Connection has a twelve month low of $10.32 and a twelve month high of $15.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of business strategy and transformation, including program and project management, change management, transaction advisory, restructuring and bankruptcy advisory, executive search, human resources, supply chain, and legal services; and risk and compliance, such as information security and privacy, internal audit and compliance, and operational risk management areas.

