Brokerages Expect Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $267.07 Million

Analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) will announce $267.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Silicon Laboratories’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $267.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $267.29 million. Silicon Laboratories reported sales of $207.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will report full year sales of $1.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Silicon Laboratories.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $255.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.11 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 1.54%. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $121.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silicon Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.64.

SLAB opened at $124.42 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.91. The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 414.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06. Silicon Laboratories has a 52 week low of $89.67 and a 52 week high of $163.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,911,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $833,866,000 after purchasing an additional 49,919 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 788,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,193,000 after purchasing an additional 29,869 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 786,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,193,000 after purchasing an additional 120,592 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 785,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,807,000 after purchasing an additional 27,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 770,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,722,000 after purchasing an additional 61,605 shares in the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

