Brokerages Expect Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $299.08 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) will post $299.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Strategic Education’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $298.04 million and the highest is $300.11 million. Strategic Education posted sales of $255.83 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Strategic Education will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Strategic Education.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.03). Strategic Education had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $290.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.90 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on STRA shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Strategic Education from $130.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist reduced their price target on Strategic Education from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target (down from $103.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Strategic Education currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.67.

In related news, Chairman Robert S. Silberman bought 4,000 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.64 per share, for a total transaction of $310,560.00. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Strategic Education by 4.5% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Strategic Education by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Strategic Education by 3.3% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Strategic Education by 0.8% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,175 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Strategic Education by 0.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 58,011 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Strategic Education stock opened at $76.95 on Tuesday. Strategic Education has a 12-month low of $73.81 and a 12-month high of $187.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides post-secondary education and non-degree programs. It operates in three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Australia/New Zealand. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 64 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

