Brokers Issue Forecasts for Trevali Mining Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:TV)

Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV) – Stock analysts at Cormark cut their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Trevali Mining in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 17th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now forecasts that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.03. Cormark also issued estimates for Trevali Mining’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Get Trevali Mining alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.30 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$0.30 price objective on shares of Trevali Mining in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Trevali Mining to C$0.30 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Eight Capital upped their price target on Trevali Mining to C$0.20 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut Trevali Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$0.25 to C$0.15 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$0.24.

TSE TV opened at C$0.25 on Tuesday. Trevali Mining has a 12 month low of C$0.06 and a 12 month high of C$0.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.21 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.20. The stock has a market cap of C$242.33 million and a P/E ratio of -2.45.

About Trevali Mining

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Trevali Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevali Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.