BRP (TSE:DOO) PT Raised to C$125.00 at National Bank Financial

BRP (TSE:DOO) had its target price upped by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$125.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.04% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of BRP from C$102.00 to C$123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of BRP from C$74.00 to C$98.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of BRP from C$100.00 to C$117.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of BRP from C$105.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of BRP in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$136.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$114.22.

Shares of BRP stock traded up C$2.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$100.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,767. BRP has a 52 week low of C$39.13 and a 52 week high of C$119.68. The stock has a market cap of C$8.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$110.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$91.46.

BRP (TSE:DOO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported C$1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.63 by C$0.19. The business had revenue of C$1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.74 billion. Analysts predict that BRP will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

