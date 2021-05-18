BRP (TSE:DOO) PT Raised to C$125.00 at National Bankshares

BRP (TSE:DOO) had its price target raised by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$123.00 to C$125.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial raised their target price on BRP to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities raised their target price on BRP from C$105.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. CIBC lifted their price objective on BRP from C$100.00 to C$117.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on BRP from C$74.00 to C$98.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on BRP in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$136.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$114.22.

Get BRP alerts:

DOO traded up C$2.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$100.77. 215,408 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,767. The stock has a market cap of C$8.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63. BRP has a fifty-two week low of C$39.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$119.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$110.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$91.46.

BRP (TSE:DOO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported C$1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.63 by C$0.19. The company had revenue of C$1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.74 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that BRP will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Read More: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.