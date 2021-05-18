BRT Apartments Corp. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:BRT)

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) – Equities researchers at B. Riley raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of BRT Apartments in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 17th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.26. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for BRT Apartments’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Get BRT Apartments alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BRT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of BRT Apartments from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JMP Securities raised their target price on BRT Apartments from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised BRT Apartments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

NYSE BRT opened at $18.17 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. BRT Apartments has a 52 week low of $8.84 and a 52 week high of $21.70.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). BRT Apartments had a negative return on equity of 5.35% and a negative net margin of 37.22%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 632.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BRT Apartments by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 52,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in BRT Apartments by 222.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 95,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 65,957 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in BRT Apartments by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in BRT Apartments by 17.9% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 131,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 19,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.34% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for BRT Apartments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRT Apartments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.