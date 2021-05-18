(BTA.L) (LON:BTA) Upgraded to Reduce at Numis Securities

(BTA.L) (LON:BTA) was upgraded by equities researchers at Numis Securities to a “reduce” rating in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a GBX 140 ($1.83) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 110 ($1.44).

BTA has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of (BTA.L) from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 225 ($2.94) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.16) target price on shares of (BTA.L) in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of (BTA.L) from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 220 ($2.87) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.61) target price on shares of (BTA.L) in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of (BTA.L) to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 200 ($2.61) in a report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 171.50 ($2.24).

