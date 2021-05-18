BTMX (BTMX) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.14 Million

BTMX (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. During the last week, BTMX has traded 25.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BTMX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.67 or 0.00001604 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BTMX has a market cap of $497.13 million and $1.14 million worth of BTMX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.01 or 0.00098398 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005333 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00022488 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $607.27 or 0.01457090 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.47 or 0.00118688 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00063709 BTC.

BTMX Profile

BTMX is a coin. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. BTMX’s total supply is 743,798,994 coins. The Reddit community for BTMX is https://reddit.com/r/BitMax . BTMX’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling BTMX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTMX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTMX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BTMX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

