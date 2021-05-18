BTU Protocol Trading Down 40.4% Over Last 7 Days (BTU)

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. One BTU Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.58 or 0.00001450 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, BTU Protocol has traded 40.4% lower against the US dollar. BTU Protocol has a market cap of $52.86 million and $10,438.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BTU Protocol Coin Profile

BTU is a coin. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,514,336 coins. BTU Protocol’s official website is www.btu-protocol.com . The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . BTU Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest

According to CryptoCompare, “Booking Token Unit (BTU) protocol is a standardized building block for any decentralized application (dApp) or web site willing to implement booking features for their end-users. The BTU protocol also brings interoperability among decentralized applications that incorporate it. BTU token will be an ERC20 token running the protocol. All platforms implementing the BTU protocol would benefit from a hybrid approach combining an on-chain smart contract and off-chain software components, providing more scalability. “

Buying and Selling BTU Protocol

