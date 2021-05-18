Burger Swap (BURGER) Price Down 29% This Week

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. One Burger Swap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $11.05 or 0.00026512 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Burger Swap has a total market capitalization of $133.44 million and $39.50 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Burger Swap has traded down 29% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Burger Swap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.01 or 0.00098398 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005333 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00022488 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $607.27 or 0.01457090 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.47 or 0.00118688 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00063709 BTC.

Burger Swap Profile

Burger Swap (BURGER) is a coin. Burger Swap’s total supply is 12,451,423 coins and its circulating supply is 12,076,423 coins. Burger Swap’s official website is burgerswap.org . Burger Swap’s official Twitter account is @burger_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BurgerSwap emphasizes the concept of a “democratized decentralized exchange”, which mean that governance is not optional but mandatory. The users make the rules. Users of BurgerSwap can actually vote to change parameters of the exchange, including trading fees, staking rewards, mining speed, etc. And what’s more, users can only get staking rewards if they participate in voting. “

Burger Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burger Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burger Swap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Burger Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Burger Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Burger Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.