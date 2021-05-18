Burton M. Goldfield Sells 11,666 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 11,666 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.15, for a total value of $923,363.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 230,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,261,804.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Burton M. Goldfield also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TriNet Group alerts:

On Thursday, April 22nd, Burton M. Goldfield sold 11,666 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total value of $982,277.20.

Shares of NYSE TNET traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.21. 141,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,603. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.12 and a 52-week high of $87.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.68.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.36. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 53.04% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $309.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on TNET shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in TriNet Group by 15.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,531,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,288,000 after buying an additional 467,624 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in TriNet Group by 13.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,366,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,538,000 after buying an additional 166,978 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TriNet Group by 8.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 680,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,071,000 after buying an additional 50,733 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in TriNet Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 674,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,589,000 after buying an additional 8,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TriNet Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $561,000. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.