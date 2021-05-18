Business Credit Alliance Chain (BCAC) Price Down 1.1% Over Last 7 Days

Business Credit Alliance Chain (CURRENCY:BCAC) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. During the last seven days, Business Credit Alliance Chain has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Business Credit Alliance Chain has a market capitalization of $40,751.06 and $162.00 worth of Business Credit Alliance Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Business Credit Alliance Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.13 or 0.00098899 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 52.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00005993 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00022143 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $650.06 or 0.01490665 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.73 or 0.00118613 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00063636 BTC.

Business Credit Alliance Chain Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “BCAChain uses self-optimized POBC (goodwill certification) as the underlying consensus mechanism and introducing the real-world credit system to provide better operation and support for the anonymous blockchain network. BCAChain Focus on the new retail industry with rich landing scenarios, aiming at creating a supply chain traceability, quantifiable credit, transparent data, consumer shopping, membership services, precision marketing, centralized procurement scenarios in one, forming online e-commerce transactions, offline shopping experience, and building a new retail public chain ecology with multi-participation and multi-benefit. “

Buying and Selling Business Credit Alliance Chain

