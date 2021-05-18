BW LPG (OTCMKTS:BWLLY) Stock Price Up 7.1%

BW LPG Limited (OTCMKTS:BWLLY)’s share price rose 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.68 and last traded at $7.68. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.17.

Separately, Pareto Securities upgraded BW LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

Get BW LPG alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.68.

BW LPG Limited, an investment holding company, engages in shipowning and chartering activities worldwide. It operates through three segments: Very Large Gas Carriers (VLGCs), Large Gas Carriers (LGCs), and Product Services. The company is involved in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas to oil companies, and trading and utility companies; and product trading and delivery activities.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for BW LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BW LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.