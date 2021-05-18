Byron Wayne Milstead Sells 294 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.37, for a total transaction of $13,632.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,051.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Byron Wayne Milstead also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

On Sunday, May 2nd, Byron Wayne Milstead sold 290 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.31, for a total transaction of $14,589.90.

Lattice Semiconductor stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.19. 1,143,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,594,437. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.00, a P/E/G ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.04. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $23.56 and a 12 month high of $58.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.01.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $115.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.12 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,104,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $634,965,000 after buying an additional 810,189 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,748,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $492,517,000 after purchasing an additional 435,856 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 21.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,126,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $455,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,193 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 9.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,328,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,907,000 after purchasing an additional 558,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 4.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,675,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $255,522,000 after purchasing an additional 263,257 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.