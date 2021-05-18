Bytom (BTM) Price Tops $0.16 on Exchanges

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 18th. One Bytom coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000375 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bytom has a total market capitalization of $228.90 million and approximately $51.61 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bytom has traded 18.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bytom alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $292.95 or 0.00687087 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006690 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00010020 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000170 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000715 BTC.

About Bytom

Bytom (BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,677,988,575 coins and its circulating supply is 1,430,703,644 coins. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bytom’s official website is bytom.io . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Bytom Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bytom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.