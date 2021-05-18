C James Koch Sells 2,500 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Stock

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,116.48, for a total transaction of $2,791,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

C James Koch also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The Boston Beer alerts:

On Friday, May 14th, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,101.07, for a total transaction of $2,752,675.00.

On Wednesday, May 12th, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,068.48, for a total value of $2,671,200.00.

Shares of NYSE:SAM opened at $1,121.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.07 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,202.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,056.87. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $493.66 and a fifty-two week high of $1,349.98.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $2.65. The business had revenue of $545.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.14 million. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business’s revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 15.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAM. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,107,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,433,000 after buying an additional 192,586 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in The Boston Beer by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,349,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,058,000 after acquiring an additional 127,313 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 224.4% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 160,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,619,000 after acquiring an additional 111,050 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in The Boston Beer by 355.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 111,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,216,000 after acquiring an additional 87,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Boston Beer during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,996,000. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

SAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,400.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,378.00 to $1,538.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,080.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,150.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,238.36.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for The Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.