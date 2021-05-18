C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Shares Up 8.8%

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) shot up 8.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $57.95 and last traded at $57.95. 28,255 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,817,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.25.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AI. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on C3.ai from $151.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on C3.ai from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on C3.ai from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on C3.ai from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.33.

Get C3.ai alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.03 and a 200-day moving average of $84.00.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $49.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.58 million.

In other news, Director Baker Hughes Holdings Llc sold 873,431 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $56,117,941.75. Also, Director Stephen M. Ward, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.92, for a total value of $454,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 670,118 shares in the company, valued at $60,927,128.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,522,182 shares of company stock valued at $530,689,336.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AI. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in C3.ai during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in C3.ai during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in C3.ai during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in C3.ai during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in C3.ai during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

C3.ai Company Profile (NYSE:AI)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.