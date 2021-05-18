Cadence Bank NA Buys 6,194 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cadence Bank NA raised its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,813 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,194 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at about $453,000. First United Bank Trust boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 20,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $805,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 140,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 982,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,249,000 after purchasing an additional 37,504 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.43.

Shares of T opened at $31.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $223.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.99 and a 200 day moving average of $29.54. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. AT&T’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

