Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Stock Position Increased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,116 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.13% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $2,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 870,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,684,000 after purchasing an additional 56,929 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 5,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 210,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after buying an additional 9,616 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Shares of CALM opened at $37.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.50 and its 200-day moving average is $38.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38 and a beta of -0.23. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.97 and a 12-month high of $46.66.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $359.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.70 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 6.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.82%.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

