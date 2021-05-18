Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Trading Down 4.7%

Shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) dropped 4.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $43.13 and last traded at $43.17. Approximately 32,765 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,403,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.30.

CWH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist boosted their target price on Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Camping World from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Northcoast Research upgraded Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Camping World from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Camping World from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Camping World presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.30.

The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Camping World had a negative return on equity of 270.25% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.21%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -55.38%.

In other news, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 117,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $5,105,677.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis purchased 3,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.32 per share, with a total value of $99,534.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,341,038.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 8,635 shares of company stock valued at $300,333 and sold 963,288 shares valued at $43,612,308. Insiders own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CWH. Strs Ohio grew its position in Camping World by 57.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Camping World by 488.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Camping World during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Camping World by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 21,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 11,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Camping World by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

About Camping World (NYSE:CWH)

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

