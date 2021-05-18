Canaccord Genuity Boosts Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target to C$129.50

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$128.00 to C$129.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. CSFB boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$115.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cormark boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$117.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$129.00 to C$133.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC decreased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$128.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Fundamental Research upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$102.97 to C$127.27 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$122.52.

TSE RY traded up C$0.63 on Tuesday, reaching C$122.92. The stock had a trading volume of 933,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,727,388. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$117.88 and a 200 day moving average price of C$109.60. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$82.03 and a 1 year high of C$123.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$175.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.22 by C$0.47. The firm had revenue of C$12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.47 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 10.1600003 EPS for the current year.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$115.40, for a total value of C$66,701.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$236,685.40. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$116.39, for a total value of C$619,429.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$683,560.82. Insiders have sold a total of 16,544 shares of company stock valued at $1,887,949 in the last three months.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

