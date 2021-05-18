Canaccord Genuity Boosts Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target to C$129.50

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$128.00 to C$129.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.35% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. CSFB boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$115.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cormark boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$117.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$129.00 to C$133.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC decreased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$128.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Fundamental Research upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$102.97 to C$127.27 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$122.52.
TSE RY traded up C$0.63 on Tuesday, reaching C$122.92. The stock had a trading volume of 933,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,727,388. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$117.88 and a 200 day moving average price of C$109.60. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$82.03 and a 1 year high of C$123.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$175.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22.
In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$115.40, for a total value of C$66,701.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$236,685.40. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$116.39, for a total value of C$619,429.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$683,560.82. Insiders have sold a total of 16,544 shares of company stock valued at $1,887,949 in the last three months.
About Royal Bank of Canada
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
See Also: Most Volatile Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.