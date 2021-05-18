Canaccord Genuity Trims TPCO (OTCMKTS:GRAMF) Target Price to $12.50

TPCO (OTCMKTS:GRAMF) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $15.00 to $12.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 69.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of TPCO in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of GRAMF stock opened at $7.36 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.45. TPCO has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $13.96.

TPCO Holding Corp., cultivates, manufactures, distributes, and retails cannabis in California. The company offers approximately 17 owned and licensed brands offering 250 SKUs across various factors, such as whole flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, vaporizer cartridges, concentrates, gummies, chocolate, beverages, capsules, tinctures, lozenges, topicals, and body care products.

