Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) PT Raised to C$61.00 at Scotiabank

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$57.50 to C$61.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. National Bankshares upped their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$65.00 to C$65.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$59.00 to C$62.50 in a research note on Monday. CIBC upped their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$65.00 to C$65.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$63.94.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT stock traded down C$0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$57.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,532. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$55.63 and its 200 day moving average is C$51.91. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 1-year low of C$42.22 and a 1-year high of C$58.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.18, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

