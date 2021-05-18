Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) is Mufg Securities Canada LTD.’s 5th Largest Position

Mufg Securities Canada LTD. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 302.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 958,386 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 720,474 shares during the period. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce comprises about 5.5% of Mufg Securities Canada LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. owned 0.21% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce worth $93,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at $339,311,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,120,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,288,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564,081 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,892,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,670,000 after acquiring an additional 986,388 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,646,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $225,325,000 after acquiring an additional 929,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 176.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,380,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,766,000 after acquiring an additional 880,000 shares in the last quarter. 42.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CM stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,900. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $57.97 and a one year high of $109.74. The company has a market capitalization of $49.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.40. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a $1.1669 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 62.27%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cormark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.46.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

