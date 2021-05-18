Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target Increased to C$138.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$136.00 to C$138.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.34% from the stock’s previous close.

CM has been the subject of several other reports. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$115.36 to C$135.48 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cormark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$130.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$124.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$130.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$131.95.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Shares of TSE:CM traded up C$0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$133.54. 532,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,884,871. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$126.60 and a 200-day moving average price of C$116.41. The company has a market cap of C$59.81 billion and a PE ratio of 14.60. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of C$81.28 and a 12 month high of C$134.20.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.79 by C$0.79. The business had revenue of C$4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.84 billion. Analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 12.8600002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer John Hountalas sold 9,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$122.80, for a total transaction of C$1,114,410.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$311,175.20. Also, Director Katharine Berghuis Stevenson purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$124.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,818,470.60. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,895 shares of company stock worth $7,433,702.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Article: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.