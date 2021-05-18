Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Sold by Mufg Securities Canada LTD.

Mufg Securities Canada LTD. trimmed its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 630,985 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,701 shares during the quarter. Canadian Natural Resources comprises 1.1% of Mufg Securities Canada LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. owned 0.05% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $19,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 204,512 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,313,000 after acquiring an additional 16,250 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,786,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,691 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,374,000 after buying an additional 18,931 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,537,941 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $292,849,000 after buying an additional 463,089 shares in the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.97. 71,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,643,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.70. The company has a market capitalization of $41.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.41 and a beta of 1.90. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $14.85 and a 12-month high of $35.13.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 3.03%. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.3855 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.29%.

CNQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Canadian Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.67.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

