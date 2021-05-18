Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Downgraded by National Bankshares to Sector Perform

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) was downgraded by analysts at National Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$102.00 target price on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.13% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CP. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$587.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$102.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$540.00 to C$525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$480.00 to C$96.00 in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$356.08.

CP stock traded down C$0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$93.47. 401,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,434,416. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$446.11 and its 200-day moving average is C$444.73. The company has a market cap of C$62.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.89, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12 month low of C$63.89 and a 12 month high of C$98.94.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

