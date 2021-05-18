Canadian Pacific Railway’s (CP) “Sector Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at National Bank Financial

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by National Bank Financial in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$102.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.13% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CP. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$500.00 to C$100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$587.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$560.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$515.00 to C$511.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$540.00 to C$525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$356.08.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded down C$0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$93.47. The stock had a trading volume of 401,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,416. The stock has a market cap of C$62.31 billion and a PE ratio of 4.79. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52 week low of C$63.89 and a 52 week high of C$98.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.89, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$446.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$444.73.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

