Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A) Director James Lorne Goodfellow Sells 6,000 Shares

Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A) Director James Lorne Goodfellow sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$207.76, for a total value of C$1,246,580.40.

Shares of Canadian Tire stock traded down C$1.25 on Tuesday, reaching C$210.65. 137,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,048. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.11. Canadian Tire Co. Limited has a 52 week low of C$97.31 and a 52 week high of C$213.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$194.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$175.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.75, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Get Canadian Tire alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$160.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$178.00 to C$223.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$215.00 to C$232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC upped their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$202.00 to C$234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$205.00 to C$242.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Tire presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$216.56.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.