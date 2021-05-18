Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target Raised to C$37.00

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$37.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.86% from the stock’s current price.

CWB has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC raised Canadian Western Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$34.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities boosted their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Canadian Western Bank to C$37.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. CSFB boosted their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Western Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$35.08.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

Shares of Canadian Western Bank stock traded up C$0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$35.97. 140,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,529. Canadian Western Bank has a twelve month low of C$19.91 and a twelve month high of C$36.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$33.24 and a 200-day moving average price of C$30.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.75 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$245.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$235.83 million. On average, analysts expect that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.4699999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.01, for a total value of C$70,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,299 shares in the company, valued at C$640,647.99.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.