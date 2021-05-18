Cango (NYSE:CANG) Trading Up 6.9%

Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) shares were up 6.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.76 and last traded at $5.72. Approximately 6,124 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 828,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.35.

CANG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Cango from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cango from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.98 and its 200-day moving average is $8.36. The company has a market capitalization of $872.27 million, a P/E ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.58.

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $168.19 million during the quarter. Cango had a net margin of 138.90% and a return on equity of 33.47%. Analysts predict that Cango Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is a positive change from Cango’s previous — dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Cango’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.16%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cango during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cango during the 4th quarter valued at about $720,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Cango during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,400,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cango during the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Cango by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter.

About Cango (NYSE:CANG)

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, original equipment manufacturer, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. The company offers automobile trading solutions, including car sourcing, logistics, and warehousing support for dealers, as well as software as a service solutions; and facilitation of car purchases for car buyers.

