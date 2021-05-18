Cantor Fitzgerald Trims Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Target Price to $71.00

Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $76.00 to $71.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 77.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TCNNF. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on shares of Trulieve Cannabis to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $60.50 to $60.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Trulieve Cannabis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.64.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TCNNF traded up $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.02. 275,003 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,240. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.91. Trulieve Cannabis has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $53.73.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical cannabis company. The company cultivates and produces products in-house and distributes its products to Trulieve branded stores (dispensaries) in Florida, California, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, as well as directly to patients through home delivery.

