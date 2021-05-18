Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on View, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VIEW)

View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of View in a research report issued on Monday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Cohen expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.92) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for View’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of View in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

VIEW stock opened at $7.23 on Tuesday. View has a 1-year low of $6.02 and a 1-year high of $13.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIEW. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in View in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new position in View during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,480,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in View in the 1st quarter worth about $8,140,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of View in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of View during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000.

View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.

