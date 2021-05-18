Capgemini (EPA:CAP) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $131.77

Shares of Capgemini SE (EPA:CAP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €131.77 ($155.02) and traded as high as €154.45 ($181.71). Capgemini shares last traded at €154.05 ($181.24), with a volume of 324,739 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of €151.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €131.77.

About Capgemini (EPA:CAP)

Capgemini SE provides consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

