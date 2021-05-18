Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) is Capital City Trust Co. FL’s 5th Largest Position

Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) by 592.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 311,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 266,676 shares during the period. Capital City Bank Group makes up 2.6% of Capital City Trust Co. FL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Capital City Trust Co. FL owned approximately 1.85% of Capital City Bank Group worth $8,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 115.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ CCBG opened at $26.47 on Tuesday. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.34 and a fifty-two week high of $28.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.92. The company has a market capitalization of $446.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $54.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.70 million. On average, analysts forecast that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.79%.

About Capital City Bank Group

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as a bank holding company. Its principal services are Banking Services, Trust and Asset Management Services, and Brokerage Services. The firm provides traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bank cards, data processing and securities brokerage services.

