Capital City Trust Co. FL Acquires 4,165 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 30.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,165 shares during the quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Associated Banc Corp lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 377,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,578,000 after acquiring an additional 29,230 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.1% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 5,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 15,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 56.9% in the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

PM stock opened at $97.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $152.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.24 and its 200 day moving average is $84.80. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.21 and a 52 week high of $98.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.49%.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total value of $1,990,947.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total value of $996,539.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,370 shares of company stock worth $3,157,957 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.62.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.