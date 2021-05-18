Capital City Trust Co. FL Grows Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,201,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth $3,453,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 10,335 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 32,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.86.

Amgen stock opened at $251.13 on Tuesday. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $210.28 and a 52 week high of $276.69. The stock has a market cap of $144.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $250.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. Amgen’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.50%.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total transaction of $62,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,098.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $249,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,231,411.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,426,320. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

