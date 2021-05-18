Capital City Trust Co. FL Grows Stock Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,302 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $2,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,017,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,297,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,123 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,087,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $524,124,000 after buying an additional 38,968 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,520,938 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $357,812,000 after buying an additional 82,405 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,967,727 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $295,715,000 after acquiring an additional 157,941 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,633,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $170,671,000 after acquiring an additional 155,979 shares during the period. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays upped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.09.

In related news, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 87,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $7,457,869.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 442,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,631,127.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,801,052 shares of company stock worth $125,864,368 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $87.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $60.06 billion, a PE ratio of 82.04 and a beta of 1.33. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.26 and a fifty-two week high of $91.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.99%.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

