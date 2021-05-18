Capital City Trust Co. FL Has $8.11 Million Holdings in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG)

Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its position in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) by 592.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 311,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 266,676 shares during the period. Capital City Bank Group comprises approximately 2.6% of Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Capital City Trust Co. FL owned 1.85% of Capital City Bank Group worth $8,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCBG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,483,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,474,000 after purchasing an additional 63,931 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 20,394 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Capital City Bank Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Capital City Bank Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 25,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 7,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Capital City Bank Group stock opened at $26.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.92. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.34 and a fifty-two week high of $28.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $446.07 million, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.86.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $54.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.70 million. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 16.00%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Capital City Bank Group’s payout ratio is 32.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as a bank holding company. Its principal services are Banking Services, Trust and Asset Management Services, and Brokerage Services. The firm provides traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bank cards, data processing and securities brokerage services.

