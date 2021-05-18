Capital City Trust Co. FL Increases Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Zeit Capital LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 66,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total value of $5,068,663.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,288 shares in the company, valued at $14,278,837.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total transaction of $158,382.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,125,260.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,337 shares of company stock worth $11,361,498. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $85.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.81. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.80 and a 1-year high of $94.21. The company has a market cap of $42.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.02). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.81%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AEP. Guggenheim raised American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Edward Jones began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.50.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

