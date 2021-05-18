Capital City Trust Co. FL Purchases 15,250 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 109.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,250 shares during the quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TFC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,294,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,279,871,000 after buying an additional 1,410,385 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Truist Financial by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,174,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $823,178,000 after purchasing an additional 631,955 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $647,266,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,196,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $392,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,381,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $353,786,000 after purchasing an additional 46,506 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $575,199.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,841.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 3,250 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $189,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,690.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,463 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC opened at $62.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.20 and a 200-day moving average of $53.15. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $32.32 and a one year high of $62.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $83.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.19%.

TFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.20.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

