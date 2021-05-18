Capital City Trust Co. FL Purchases 2,147 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,302 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $2,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the first quarter worth $31,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 59.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 33,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total transaction of $3,002,351.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 363,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,670,391.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $87,713,384.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,801,052 shares of company stock worth $125,864,368 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $87.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.34 and a 200-day moving average of $69.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.04 and a beta of 1.33. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.26 and a fifty-two week high of $91.41.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 141.99%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Argus increased their target price on The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.09.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

