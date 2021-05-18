Capital City Trust Co. FL Purchases 371 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Harbor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 15,867 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,947,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 52,820 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,127,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Broadcom by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $343,000. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $443.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.94, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $464.00 and a 200 day moving average of $442.55. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $268.00 and a 52 week high of $495.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.25 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital increased their target price on Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.15.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.31, for a total transaction of $234,424.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total value of $8,053,570.47. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,997 shares of company stock valued at $13,240,028. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

