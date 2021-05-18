Capital City Trust Co. FL Purchases 4,071 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,071 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 19,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $1,131,897.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,179,287.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 9,058 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total transaction of $514,947.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,118.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 287,153 shares of company stock valued at $16,468,384 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

USB opened at $62.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $31.81 and a 12 month high of $62.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.94.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.22.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

