Capital City Trust Co. FL Raises Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 26.4% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,038,000. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 25.9% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 8,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the period. 75.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.50.

In other news, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 9,205 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total value of $701,697.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,327 shares in the company, valued at $863,457.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 66,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total transaction of $5,068,663.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,278,837.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,337 shares of company stock worth $11,361,498. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $85.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $42.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.80 and a fifty-two week high of $94.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.81.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.81%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

