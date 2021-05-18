Capital City Trust Co. FL Sells 267 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Capital City Trust Co. FL lessened its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 111.0% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 14,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 2,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 18,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,012,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 24,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ROP shares. Argus raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $447.67.

In related news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total transaction of $2,536,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,457,382.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,287 shares in the company, valued at $15,429,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

ROP opened at $433.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $357.75 and a fifty-two week high of $455.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $429.33 and a 200 day moving average of $411.36.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 17.24%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.