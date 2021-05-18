Capital Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 383,888 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,811 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 1.8% of Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $46,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in Apple by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 target price (up from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Apple from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Apple from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.57.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $126.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.58 and a 1 year high of $145.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

