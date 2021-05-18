Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Acquires 2,423 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SO. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SO opened at $64.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.28. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $50.40 and a 52-week high of $66.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. Equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. This is an increase from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. The Southern’s payout ratio is presently 82.32%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SO. KeyCorp raised their target price on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on The Southern from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Southern from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.08.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $148,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,890,560.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $348,199.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,474 shares of company stock worth $2,766,546 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

